Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of H stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after acquiring an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $46,526,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

