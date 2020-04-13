HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $6,783.76 and approximately $10,654.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

