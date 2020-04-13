I/O Coin Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $825,248.41 and $1,040.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.01067295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00256827 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,096,765 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.