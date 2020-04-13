Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Iamgold worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iamgold by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

