Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.39. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

