IBM (IBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. IBM has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 13.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at at least $13.35 EPS.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBM stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

