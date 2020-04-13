IBM (NYSE:IBM) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. IBM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank raised its position in shares of IBM by 35.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of IBM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $7,127,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $119.88. 2,641,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

