IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.