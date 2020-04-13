Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

ICHR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,352. The company has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

