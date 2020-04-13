ICON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.19 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, COSS, ABCC and CoinTiger. ICON has a total market capitalization of $119.96 million and $18.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 534,223,974 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Rfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

