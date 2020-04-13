Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

