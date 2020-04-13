IDEX Membership Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $391.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $169,551.78 and $391.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $84.78 or 0.01252106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.