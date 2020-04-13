IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 369,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $162.93 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

