IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

ELS opened at $63.17 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

