IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.00 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.