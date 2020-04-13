IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $327.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.96 and its 200 day moving average is $338.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

