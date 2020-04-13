IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

