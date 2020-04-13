II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $28.50

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

IIVI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. 37,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

