Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

