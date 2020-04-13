Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Inovalon worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $16.50 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

