Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $87.00 on Monday. Inphi has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

