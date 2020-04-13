Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $109.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPHI. Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of IPHI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. 54,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,243. Inphi has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

