Insider Buying: Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Director Acquires 25,500 Shares of Stock

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$14,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,136,453 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,049.15.

FRO.UN remained flat at $C$0.55 on Monday. 38,250 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Get Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.