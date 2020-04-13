Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 9,800 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,037 shares in the company, valued at C$780,481.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.49. Parex Resources Inc has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$382.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

