Insolar (XNS) Market Cap Hits $39.00 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $39.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00014435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

