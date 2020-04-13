Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.10). Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $99,362,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $182.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. Insulet has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

