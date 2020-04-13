Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$142.75.

Several analysts have commented on IFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164.

IFC stock opened at C$138.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.8299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

