Intec Pharma’s (NTEC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NTEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 668,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,662. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

