Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Intel posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

