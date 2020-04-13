Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,738,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,136,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

