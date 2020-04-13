Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Lowered to $14.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 726 properties totaling 65.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.