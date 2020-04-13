International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 585.3% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $6.82 on Monday, hitting $120.55. 48,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

