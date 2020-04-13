Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €1.75 ($2.03) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.14 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

