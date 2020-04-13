Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,682. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intevac by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

