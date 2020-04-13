Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $572.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.89 on Monday, hitting $493.90. The company had a trading volume of 318,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,048. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

