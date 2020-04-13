Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

