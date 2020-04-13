Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

