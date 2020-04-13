Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

