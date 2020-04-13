Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.0% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.