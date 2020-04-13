Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Decreased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.22. 268,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

