Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (AOCIF, AVH, BDC, BDRBF, BECN, CAT, CLNC, CNHI, COR, DE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 13th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by analysts at Avian Securities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $122.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

