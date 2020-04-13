Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (AAPL, ACLS, ACRE, AERI, AGCO, AIRG, AMAT, ANTM, AOSL, ARA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 13th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $360.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $330.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $50.00 to $39.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $280.00 to $240.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $95.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $133.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $185.00 to $160.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $24.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $211.00 to $175.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $63.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $660.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $11.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $220.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $135.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $84.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $17.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $140.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $730.00 to $500.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $136.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $57.00 to $39.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

