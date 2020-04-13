Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ACB, AD, AIF, AND, AP.UN, ATA, ATZ, AX.UN, BEI.UN, BYD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 13th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $2.75. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$12.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$21.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.15 to C$10.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$113.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$380.00 to C$335.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$13.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$29.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$13.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$35.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.75 ($2.03) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

