Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (APTV, AXP, BABA, CARG, CMG, COF, DAI, GXI, ITGR, MGA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 13th:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $86.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.10 ($68.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $210.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

