Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ATRC, CHNG, CROMF, CTRRF, CWYUF, FME, IRTC, IVREF, JE, PAZRF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 13th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $3.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $212.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

