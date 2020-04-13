Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for John Wood Group (WG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for John Wood Group (LON: WG):

4/9/2020 – John Wood Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74).

4/7/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – John Wood Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92).

3/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – John Wood Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

