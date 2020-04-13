Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

4/9/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $60.00.

3/18/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

3/13/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56.

Get SAGE Therapeutics Inc alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.