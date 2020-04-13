Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

4/9/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $615.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $571.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $566.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $610.00.

3/10/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $566.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $583.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company witnessed earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2019, which is likely to persist in 2020. Sherwin-Williams also faces currency translation headwinds. Also, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness across certain economies. Its high debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/2/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $492.15 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

