Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for William Hill (WMH)

4/9/2020 – William Hill was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

4/6/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/30/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – William Hill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/26/2020 – William Hill had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – William Hill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/21/2020 – William Hill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WMH opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.40) on Monday. William Hill plc has a one year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $930.22 million and a P/E ratio of -34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a yield of 3.18%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

In other William Hill news, insider Gordon Wilson acquired 25,000 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

