Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE):

4/8/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

4/7/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $13.00.

3/31/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard reported dismal Q1 results as weaker server demand due to macroeconomic uncertainties, supply constraint, and ongoing shift to cloud computing hurt revenues. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, supply-chain disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in China remains a major concern. Nonetheless, HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run.”

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after buying an additional 834,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

